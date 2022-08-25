Xiaomi Likely To Ship This Redmi Note Phone Without A Charger In The Box

Xiaomi is the latest brand to ditch the charger in the box for its smartphones, even when the company is pushing its levels of charging speed in the industry. The company is launching its new Redmi Note 11 SE smartphone in India on August 26, and it looks like the device will not have a charger inside the box.

The details of the phone are already available on Xiaomi’s website, and when you scroll down the page, and go to the segment where it says contents in the box, you will notice that charger is mentioned along with the USB C cable.

We have mostly seen brands like Apple, Samsung and even Google dropping the charger, and Samsung has even done that for its mid-range Galaxy A series phone recently.

But for Xiaomi to skip giving the charger, that too with the Redmi smartphone does feel like an end that nobody wants. This is a brand that has talked about upgrading its charging tech, and even with its mid-range Redmi phones you get 67W fast charging support nowadays.

It is possible that Xiaomi feels that most households in India have a Xiaomi charger already and it could be looking at ways to reduce e-waste in the country. But it is a big gamble from the company, especially when the Redmi Note 11 SE specifications say its battery supports 33W fast charging.

Buyers will be forced to buy an additional charger, which they could do from Xiaomi itself or other third-party brands. And we are interested to see if Xiaomi is able to pass on the cost of skipping the charger with the Redmi Note 11 SE to the customer in some way. We are hoping that this Redmi model is an exception in this trend, and Xiaomi will not stop giving chargers for other phones.

Read all the Latest Tech News and Breaking News here