Xiaomi Making Periscope Lens for Future Smartphone Camera, Suggests Rumours
While details are scarce, rumours suggest that the periscope lens, which will offer optical zoom, may be based on Samsung's new 64-megapixel image sensor.
Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi is reportedly working on a new smartphone with a periscope lens. As per a report by a Chinese publication MyDrivers citing the company's recent application carrying titled 'Camera Components and Electronic Devices', it appeared to be working on a device with a periscope lens.
The patent carries an application number CN201822150093.2, dated December 20, 2018, which was released to the public few days back. It is not yet known in which of its upcoming smartphones will Xiaomi use this new technology. As it is a premium feature, one can expect it to be used by a high-end smartphone such as the Mi Mix 4.
Recently various speculations have also hinted that an upcoming smartphone from the company might use a 64MP Samsung ISOCELL GW1 sensor. Flagship smartphones from Chinese brands, namely the Huawei P30 Pro and Oppo Reno 10X Zoom have already used a periscope lens to enhance photography experience.
