Xiaomi May Be Working on Mi Pad 5 Tablets: Leaked Specs Hint at Qualcomm Snapdragon SoCs Across Range

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is rumoured to be working on new tablet computers to expand its portfolio of products. The company is reportedly developing new tablets under the Mi Pad 5 range. A report has now leaked the specifications of the Mi Pad 5 tablet, and it is speculated to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. The Mi Pad 5 range is said to include the Mi Pad 5, Mi Pad 5 Lite, Mi Pad 5 Plus, and the Mi Pad 5 Pro. All the tablets in the range are rumoured to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon processors and may launch in May this year. Key specifications of the Mi Pad 5 include an 8,000mAh battery, an 11-inch display, and more alongside the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset.

A report in MyDrivers has leaked the specifications of the rumoured Mi Pad 5 tablet. It speculates that the Mi Pad 5 will come with an 11-inch 2K LCD display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and a 480Hz touch sampling rate. The report also said that the Mi Pad 5 may come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and the tablet may launch as soon as in May. In a separate development, a tipster who goes by the name XiaomiUI hinted that a tablet codenamed Enuma with model number K81 may be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chip and have a 48-megapixel main camera. This, according to reports, will be called the Mi Pad 5 Pro. Another model, codenamed Elish with model number K81A is said to be the Mi Pad 5 Plus and it will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC and have a 12-megapixel main camera.

