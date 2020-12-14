Xiaomi May Launch Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro on December 29: All You Need to Know

Xiaomi's next flagship series, the Mi 11 lineup is tipped to launch on December 29. According to a report by Gizmochina citing a source, the Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro will launch at the end of the month, though it is unclear whether the smartphones will debut in China-only or will they come to other markets as well. Previously, the Chinese smartphone maker had confirmed that the smartphone series would feature the latest Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 888 SoC. At the moment, Xiaomi is yet to confirm the Mi 11 launch date officially.

Meanwhile, a photo of Xiaomi Technology Park – the company's Beijing headquarters – by Redmi product director Wang Teng Thomas has started doing rounds on Weibo, while many suggesting that the image was captured using one of the Mi 11 phones. Interestingly, the image does not contain the Mi 11 watermark at the bottom, that typically appears on other Xiaomi smartphones. Earlier this month, a notable tipster who goes by the name Digital Chat Station indicated that the Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro would pack a 4,780mAh and 4,970mAh battery, respectively. Both the smartphones are rumoured to support up to 55W fast-charging solution. The phones will reportedly use dual-cell charging technology was most recently seen on the OnePlus 8T.

Other rumours associated with the Xiaomi Mi 11 series include an AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and a triple rear camera setup. The vanilla Mi 11 is said to house a 108-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 5-megapixel telephoto camera. Whereas, the Pro variant is tipped to pack a 50-megapixel primary sensor, accompanied by a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 48-megapixel telephoto shooter. Another report suggests that the Xiaomi Mi 11 would carry a price tag between CNY 3,999 and 4,499 that is roughly Rs 45,100 and Rs 50,700. The Pro is tipped to be priced between CNY 5,299 and 5,499 (approx Rs 60,000 and Rs 62,000). More information from the Chinese smartphone maker is expected in the coming days.