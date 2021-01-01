Xiaomi May Launch the Cheapest Snapdragon 888-Powered Smartphone Under its Redmi Brand

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi is reportedly working on a new smartphone with the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 mobile processor. According to notable tipster Digital Chat Station (via Weibo), the new Redmi device could be relatively cheaper than other smartphones with the same Qualcomm chipset. Currently, the Xiaomi Mi 11 comes with Snapdragon 888 SoC that is available in China at starting CNY 3,999 which is roughly Rs 45,000. Vivo will also launch its Vivo X60 Pro Plus with the same mobile processor, though its launch date remains unclear at the moment.

The tipster further adds that the Redmi phone carries the codename Haydn model K11; however, other specifications of the smartphone remain unknown. Typically, Xiaomi, under its Redmi brand, offers budget and mid-budget smartphones (through Note and K-series, respectively) that carry a price tag of maximum Rs 30,000. In November 2020, the company launched the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G phone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC in China. Other brands that are expected to use Snapdragon 888 SoC include OnePlus, Samsung, and Lenovo-owned Motorola.

Meanwhile, Redmi is also reportedly working on the next Redmi K40 phone. Another tipster has shared it alleged live images on Weibo that highlights the phone's hole-punch cutout, and a USB Type-C port alongside a 3.5mm headphone jack at the bottom. The Redmi K40 is also tipped to feature a quad rear camera setup. Earlier in December, tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore claimed that the Pro model of the smartphone would come with a pop-up front camera. Notably, the vanilla Redmi K40 is said to come with the unannounced Snapdragon 775 SoC while Redmi K40 Pro could be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC (at the time, it was believed to be the Snapdragon 875 SoC). Xiaomi is yet to confirm the development of both smartphones.