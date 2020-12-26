Xiaomi May Launch Three Foldable Smartphones in 2021, Samsung May Shrink Galaxy Fold Display

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi may launch three foldable smartphones in 2021, according to a recent report. A display expert has hinted on Twitter that Xiaomi will launch not one, not two, but three foldable smartphones next year. The Chinese smartphone maker has earlier been linked with a foldable smartphone, but this time around, it is being reported that Xiaomi will launch three foldable smartphones through 2021.

Display expert Ross Young said on his Twitter that Xiaomi will launch three foldable smartphones next year. He also said that the next foldable smartphone to hit the markets will be a Xiaomi smartphone. Further, Young hinted that the three smartphones from the Chinese manufacturer could be launched in three design types - out-folding, in-folding, and clamshell. However, he didn't mention which of these models will be launched first. Earlier this year, it was reported that Xiaomi has placed an order with Samsung Display and LG Display for foldable OLED panels for a clamshell-like foldable smartphone.

So the next foldable to hit the market will likely be from Xiaomi who is expected to have 3 foldables in the market in 2021. They will actually have all 3 types. The first will be outfolding, the second will be in-folding and the third will be clamshell. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) December 24, 2020

In another tweet, Young mentions that Samsung could launch the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 (unofficial name) with a smaller display than the previous generation. He claims that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3's main display will shrink from 7.59-inch to 7.55-inch in size. The outer display, on the other hand, will be a 6.21-inches screen, almost similar to Galaxy Z Fold's 6.23-inch panel. This, Young says could be because Samsung wants more space to fit an S Pen.

Samsung already has a couple of foldable smartphones in the market right now. Xiaomi, on the other hand has not launched any foldable smartphone yet. If the recent report is to be believed, it could all change for Xiaomi in 2021, in terms of offering foldable smartphones.