Xiaomi May Re-Release the Redmi Note 8 This Year: Here's What We Know So Far

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 series was introduced almost 2 years ago from now and we are in the Redmi Note 10 series in the Redmi Note series life cycle from the Chinese smartphone maker. Now, it is being reported that even after two years of its release, Xiaomi may be planning to re-release the Redmi Note 8. An FCC listing recently revealed a Xiaomi smartphone with model number M1908C3JGG, which is said to be the Redmi Note 8 re-release version. Apart from that, a tipster named Kacper Skrzypek said on Twitter that the Redmi Note 8 has been confirmed by one of Xiaomi’s pages, without mentioning the page this information came from.

According to the FCC listing, the 2021 Redmi Note 8 will be equipped with a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, and will run on MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11. The smartphone will come with a 4,000mAh battery and is reportedly only planned for a re-release in select markets including EU and Russia. A separate post on Twitter from tipster XiaomiUI has revealed more details about the new Redmi Note 8. The tipster said that the device will feature 22.5W fast charging support, a quad-camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel main camera, a waterdrop display, and up to 128GB of internal storage.

The original Redmi Note 8 series came with a full HD+ display, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and more. The smartphone was powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, expandable via a microSD card slot.

