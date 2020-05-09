Xiaomi Mi 10 5G vs OnePlus 8: Chinese Mid-Range Flagship Brawl

Xiaomi re-introduced its high-end Mi branded smartphone range in India by announcing the Mi 10 yesterday through an online launch event. The new Mi 10 comes with high-end specifications that one would expect from a flagship smartphone, however it is also the most expensive smartphone the company has launched in India.

This also puts the handset in direct competition with the reigning champion, OnePlus. So it made sense for us to compare Xiaomi’s new offering with the latest and hottest from OnePlus.

Xiaomi Mi 10

The new Mi 10 5G is powered by the latest Snapdragon 865 chipset and supports 5G connectivity. It comes with a 6.67-inch 1080p AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and 180Hz touch response rate. The company says it offers a peak brightness of 1,120 nits and offers 5,000,000:1 contrast ratio. It will be offered in two variants in India, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. Xiaomi is making use of LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.0 storage standard.

In terms of camera, the Mi 10 houses a 108-megapixel camera with a 1/1.33-inch sensor along with OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation), the second camera is a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera with 123-degree FOV. The other cameras include a 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front camera of the device is 20-megapixels and is placed in the punch-hole cutout.

The battery is rated at 4,780mAh along with support for 30W fast wired and wireless charging. There is also support for 10W reverse charging that is Qi-compatible. The brand has further included Wi-Fi 6 to make for overall faster download and upload speeds via Wi-Fi networks. It runs on the latest MIUI 11 based on Android 10. Both variants will be available in Coral Green and Twilight Grey colour options.

The Mi 10 5G is priced at Rs 49,999 for the base variant going up to Rs 54,999. According to the company, the pricing is a combination of the China price and 18-percent GST.

OnePlus 8

The OnePlus 8 comes with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. OnePlus is offering a high-end 12GB RAM this time apart from the 8GB RAM version. Notably, this will be the LPDDR4X memory unlike the LPDDR5 RAM being offered on the Pro variant, which doesn’t necessarily make it slow by any means. Storage options include 128GB and 256GB UFS 3.0 dual-lane.

The display has curved edges like the Mi 10. It is a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED panel with 90Hz refresh rate and a FullHD+ resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. It also supports HDR10+ and is said to be ‘meticulously tuned’ color accuracy rating of JNCD around 0.4. (JNCD means “Just Noticeable Color Difference" which is an indicator for measuring color accuracy used by companies including DisplayMate). Considering the OnePlus 7T offered peak display brightness of 1000nits, we are expecting similar performance from this display.

The OnePlus 8 also offers a 4,300mAh battery. According to the company, the large battery provides 13% more battery capacity compared to its predecessor. Of course, there is Warp Charge 30T which is claimed to charge from 1% to 50% in 22 minutes. There is sadly no wireless charging on this, which is an advantage for the Mi 10.

In the camera department, there is a triple camera setup at the back highlighted by the 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor similar to what the company used last year. Rest of the cameras include a 16-megapixel sensor with an ultrawide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. This means that there is no telephoto camera on the new OnePlus 8. The front camera is a 16-megapixel sensor with a fixed focus.

Other important features including an in-display fingerprint scanner, face unlock, stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos support, USB-C 3.1, NFC and so on. The handset will be offered in three colours- Onyx Black, Interstellar, Glow, and Glacial Green.

The OnePlus 8 is available in a 6GB RAM and 128GB base variant priced at Rs 41,999. There are also 8GB RAM + 128GB storage (Rs 44,999) and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage (Rs 49,999) variants.

Which One Should You Buy?

Yes, the Mi 10 is more expensive, but for the extra money, you get 30W wireless charging, a higher resolution and possibly better camera, bigger battery, as well as faster RAM standards. On the other hand, the OnePlus 8 offers a more refined software experience with Oxygen OS, which is quite crucial. While we haven’t got the chance to test either of them, it is a tough answer. But on paper, the Mi 10 does take the win.

