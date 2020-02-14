Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro Launched: Here's Everything You Need to Know

The much-awaited Xiaomi flagship phones, the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro have been launched. Putting speculations to rest, both the phones are powered by the new Snapdragon 865 chipset and will be supporting 5G connectivity, the refresh rate on both the devices is 90Hz and they run on the latest MIUI 11 based on Android 10. In terms of camera, the Mi 10 houses a 108-megapixel camera with a 1/1.33-inch sensor along with OIS, the second camera is a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera with 123-degree FOV. The other cameras include a 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front camera of the device is 20-megapixels and is placed in the punch-hole cutout.

The Mi 10 Pro certainly has a better rear camera as it packs a 108-megapixel main camera with an F/1.6 lens that's paired with a 20-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 12-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 12-megapixel depth camera. The selfie camera of the device is the same as the Mi 10. Both the devices come with 4780mAh batteries, the only difference is that the Mi 10 comes with 30W fast wired and wireless charging, while Mi 10 Pro comes with 50W fast wired charging and 30W fast wired charging.

Both the phones sport a 6.67-inch 1080p AMOLED display with curved edges. The brand has further included Wi-Fi 6 to make for overall faster download and upload speeds via Wi-Fi networks. The Mi 10 phone comes in three variants, the cheapest model, which packs 8GB RAM and 128GB storage available for CNY 3999 (Rs 41,000 approx), another variant that has 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at CNY 4299 (Rs 44,000 approx) and the top-end variant houses 12GB RAM and 256GB storage costs CNY 4699 (Rs 48,000 approx).

While the Mi 10 Pro is the more expensive version of the series. The base variant of the phone packs 8GB RAM and 256GB storage priced at CNY 4999 (Rs 51,000 approx), while the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant can be bought for CNY 5499 (Rs 56,000 approx). The top-end variant that comes with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage is priced at CNY 5999 (Rs 61,000 approx).

Considering Xiaomi India has said that it will be focusing on bringing more Mi branded smartphones to India, it will be interesting to see if the Mi 10 series comes to India.

