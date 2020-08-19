Xiaomi Mi 10 Gets MIUI 12 Update in India: Here’s How to Download

Xiaomi’s top of the line smartphone offering, the Mi 10, has started receiving the latest MIUI 12 update. This comes just a week after the company announced the new update in India listing the first set of devices eligible for the upgrade. Xiaomi India confirmed the rollout with a dedicated post on its official Twitter account. Users in India should receive the new update starting today, although it is expected to roll out in batches.

A notification for the new update should arrive on your device soon. In case it hasn’t, you download the new update manually by heading over to Settings - About phone - System update.

The new MIUI 12 ROM is based on Android 10 and primarily focuses on visual changes. It is flatter and more minimalistic, with new and slicker animations all around. There’s a new Dark Mode 2.0 with wallpaper dimming along with new navigation gestures that now match with Android 10. The Settings section has also seen some changes, especially the Storage and My Device sections.

Other features include improvements in privacy controls, where the OS will now notify the users everytime an app is accessing a sensitive feature like your location, cameras, microphone, and so on. There is also a new Ultra Battery Saver mode that activates a new homescreen with only a few essential apps. This mode can turn on automatically when the battery drops below five percent. The updated dark mode has the ability to expand the black theme to third-party apps.

The update also brings Super live wallpaper as well as Always-on Display screens which are inspired by the Earth, Moon, and Mars. The best feature is when you unlock the phone wherein the live wallpaper zooms in from space right to the surface level, depending on which celestial body you’ve chosen.