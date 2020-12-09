Xiaomi Mi 10 Now Receiving Android 11 Update in India, Company Announces on Twitter

The Xiaomi Mi 10 is now getting Android 11 software update in India. The update although brings some news features, the overall interface of the smartphone remains the same as Xiaomi unveiled its latest Android-based MIUI 12 skin earlier this year that is already available on the Mi 10. The Mi 10 that debuted in May in India comes with Android 10 with MIUI 12 atop, out-of-the-box. The company shared the new development through a post on Twitter earlier today.

As per a user post on Twitter, the stable Android 11 update on Mi 10 is said to be 2.8GB in size, and it comes with the firmware version MIUI V12.2.2.0.RJBINXM. Users will be notified about the over-the-air (OTA) update automatically, however, they can check its availability manually by heading Settings > About phone > Updates. As mentioned, in terms of features, updates on Xiaomi devices are often dictated by their MIUI version and less by the Android version. Although, we expect that the phone is getting enhanced security options, and more details are expected once the company shares the official changelog. Over the last few weeks, Xiaomi has been rolling out Android 11 software version on its smartphones like Redmi Note 9 Pro and Poco F2 Pro. Its competitors such as OnePlus and Vivo have already started rolling out the Android 11 to their flagship devices shortly after their release earlier this year.

We are taking the #Mi10 experience a notch higher with the new @Android 11 update!Try it out and let me know what do you like the best. #Android11 #MIUI12 #108MP I ❤️ #Mi #Xiaomi pic.twitter.com/pMK98GiOFi — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) December 9, 2020

The Chinese tech firm recently posted a message on the Mi Fans Home channel on Telegram that states that old smartphones including the Redmi Y3, Redmi 7, Redmi 6A, Redmi 6 would not receive the MIUI 12. Whereas, other phones like Mi 10 Lite Zoom, Mi 10 Youth, Mi A3, Mi CC9 Pro, Mi Note 10, Mi Note 10 Pro, Poco M2 Pro, Poco X2, Redmi K30, Redmi K30i 5G, Redmi Note 9 Pro Global, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max are expected to receive Android 11 shortly, according to a report by Xiaomi & MIUI News on Telegram. Currently, Mi 10 by Xiaomi in India is available at Rs 44,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB model while the 8GB + 256GB variant comes with a price tag of Rs 49,999.