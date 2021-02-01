Xiaomi Mi 10 Price Cut by Rs 5,000 in India: SD865, 108MP Quad Camera For Rs 44,999

Xiaomi Mi 10 was one of the earlier flagships to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor in India, and was launched at a price of Rs 49,999 for its 128GB variant. With Xiaomi primarily being a value centric smartphone player in India, the company was targeted by fans for not launching the phone with an even lesser pricing in India. Now, Xiaomi has introduced an official price cut for the Mi 10, and the flagship-grade smartphone can now be bought for Rs 44,999.

When launched, the Xiaomi Mi 10 rivalled the OnePlus 8 series. The Mi 10 features the Snapdragon 865 SoC, along with 8GB RAM, and 128GB and 256GB of storage. It also has a peak variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It has a full HD+, 6.67-inch dual-curved Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, and will support the Android 11 upgrade once it rolls out for the smartphone. To the rear, it debuted the 108MP camera as part of a quad-camera setup for Xiaomi in India, and the module also features a 13MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro and 2MP depth units. The punch-hole at the front features a single 20MP camera, capable of full HD video calls.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 supports 5G connectivity, therefore adding a layer of future-proofing for premium smartphone buyers. It also supports Wi-Fi 6 for the latest broadband connections, Bluetooth LE for the latest audio accessories, and an under-display optical fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. It has a 4,780mAh battery with 30W fast charging, rounding off a pretty strong offering in the premium segment. It now costs Rs 44,999 for the 128GB variant and Rs 49,999 for the 256GB variant.

The Xiaomi Mi 10’s primary rival in India would be the OnePlus 8, which is still about Rs 5,000 cheaper than the former, and costs Rs 39,999 – albeit for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The equivalent variant of the Mi 10 costs Rs 41,999 in India.