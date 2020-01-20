Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro 5G to Feature 65W Fast Charging

Xiaomi seems to be preparing its new flagship range, the Mi 10. A recent leak suggests that the top of the line variant of the handset, which is expected to be the Mi 10 Pro 5G, will come with 65W fast charging. The information comes from a Weibo tipster who has uploaded alleged photos of the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro 5G.

The photos show the device as well as the packaging of the handset, both of which seem legitemate. One of the photos show the power adapter for the phone which mentions 65W. Of this turns out to be true, then the Mi 10 Pro 5G will be the second device after the Oppo Reno Ace to offer such fast charging speeds.

The photos also confirm some key features of the upcoming device including a dual-curved display with a punch-hole cut on the top left corner. There is also a quad rear camera setup with a 108-megapixel primary sensor, a speaker grille at the top and bottom and support for Hi Res Audio,

Xiaomi had earlier confirmed that the Mi 10 will come with the latest Snapdragon 865 chipset during the Snapdragon Tech Summit last month. So it is safe to assume that handset will come with the new flagship chipset, unless Xiaomi plans to treat the Mi 10 Pro 5G as a separate device from the Mi 10 series.

