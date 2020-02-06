Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro Camera Samples Reveal Impressive Zoom Capabilities

Xiaomi Vice President Lu Weibing has teased the camera capabilities of the upcoming Mi 10 Pro, specifically the zoom range. Tipster Xiaomishka has shared the photo on Twitter writing, "Lu Weibing showed a zoom shot on #Mi10Pro, which should be 10 times."

He further revealed that despite the images showing impressive zoom qualities, the quality is not very good due to the "compression of pictures on Weibo." Since there is no EXIF data of the photo, it could be from the non-pro version. The first image is of a snowy scene while the second photo zooms in on the red Santa Mi Bunnies. Check out the images in the tweet below:

#Xiaomi Lu Weibing showed a zoom shot on #Mi10Pro, which should be 10 times.P.S. The quality is not very good due to the compression of pictures on Weibo. pic.twitter.com/pvN9zbSLhV — Xiaomishka (@xiaomishka) February 5, 2020

According to a report, the Mi Note 10 Pro will have a 108-megapixel main camera and may make use of the 5X zoom camera from the Mi Note 10. They also add that a Redmi K30 Pro is slated to be launched as well, but the phone will stick to the K30 camera setup which features a 64-megapixel main camera and no telephoto lens.

The report further adds that Xiaomi is expected to unveil its new Mi 10 models on February 14 and the Redmi K30 Pro may be announced in February as well. According to a report by NDTV Gadgets, the specifications of the Mi 10 Pro include a 6.4-inch full-HD+ display, Snapdragon 865 SoC, up to 16GB of RAM and quad-rear camera setup. The rear camera setup will see a 108-megapixel primary sensor, a 16-megapixel secondary sensor, a 12-megapixel third sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor. The phone is also rumoured to have a 5,250mAh battery under the hood. Tipster Xiaomishka had earlier revealed that the Xiaomi Mi 10 could cost $599 (Rs 42,600), while the Mi 10 Pro could cost $742 (Rs 52,900). However, the tipster added that the price may not be accurate.

