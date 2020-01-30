Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro Expected to Feature Up to 16GB RAM With 512GB of Internal Storage

Ahead of the launch of Xiaomi’s upcoming Mi 10 series phones, which are likely to be rolled out in China on February 14, a new leak has surfaced on the internet about the company’s upcoming Mi 10 Pro model. According to a tweet by xiaomishka.ru, the device will be equipped with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The upcoming offering will also come with a 5,250 mAh battery. An earlier report had stated that the phone will come with 65W fast charging.

#Mi10Pro MIUI 11 20.1.21 108MP + 16MP + 12MP + 5MP Snapdragon 865 6.4 inch (2080x1080 px) 16 GB + 512 GB 5250 mAh https://t.co/7GbVfYGeTJ — Xiaomishka (@xiaomishka) January 29, 2020

If the rumour is to be believed, we can expect the phone to sport a 6.4-inch display with 2080x1080 pixel resolution. In terms of camera, the leak revealed that the Mi 10 Pro will come with four units. Its primary rear camera will have 108-megapixel sensor. The second camera will have a 48-megapixel sensor, followed by a 12-megapixel sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor. The leak, though, hasn’t revealed anything about the front camera. At the Snapdragon Tech Summit last month, Xiaomi had stated that Mi 10 will be powered with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset.

