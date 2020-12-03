Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro Stable Android 11-Based MIUI 12 Update Is Now Rolling Out for Users Globally

Xiaomi had rolled out its first Android 11 stable beta build for the Mi 10 Pro back in September to a very small group of early testers. Other users of the Mi 10 Pro have since been eagerly waiting to get the new Android 11 features on their smartphones. That wait is now over, as Xiaomi has now started rolling out the Mi 10 Pro's stable Android 11 update with MIUI 12 across the globe starting today.

The most notable change from the 'stable beta' that Xiaomi had announced in September is the inclusion of the October 2020 security patch. The update comes with firmware version V12.2.1.0.RJAMIXM and will be rolled out in batches, with some users getting the update initially, with the rollout gradually expanding to other users, Xiaomi said. The download file for the stable Android 11 update is 2.8GB in size and besides the regular recovery ZIP, Xiaomi has also made the Fastboot flashable firmware package public. Following is the changelog for the stable Android 11 update for the Mi 10 Pro:

System

Stable MIUI based on Android 11

Updated Android Security Patch to October 2020

Increased system security

Camera

New: New AI moonscape functionality

New: New templates for vlogs

New: Vlogs can be now saved as drafts

Optimization: New vlog templates and presets will be available for downloading from the cloud from now on

Xiaomi had last month announced the Android 11-based MIUI 12 stable update on the Mi 10 and the Redmi K30 5G smartphones. The Mi 10 came with build number V12.2.1.0.RJBMIXM and the Redmi K30 5G update came as build number V12.1.1.0.RGICNXM.