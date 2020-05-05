Xiaomi Mi 10 to Finally Launch in India on May 8: Everything You Need to Know

Xiaomi India has confirmed that it is finally bringing the Mi 10 to India this week. The Mi 10 series, that launched in China back in February, will be making its way to India on May 8 after a previous launch event was cancelled due to the Coronavirus outbreak. By the looks of it, the company is planning to bring the Mi 10 and not the Pro variant to India, which sort of makes sense.

The smartphone is pretty similar to the Mi 10 Pro, with a few differences. It is powered by the new Snapdragon 865 chipset and supports 5G connectivity. It comes with a 6.67-inch 1080p AMOLED display the refresh rate of 90Hz. The company says it offers a peak brightness of 1,120 nits and offers 5,000,000:1 contrast ratio. Xiaomi launched the phone with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage.

In terms of camera, the Mi 10 houses a 108-megapixel camera with a 1/1.33-inch sensor along with OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation), the second camera is a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera with 123-degree FOV. The other cameras include a 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front camera of the device is 20-megapixels and is placed in the punch-hole cutout.

The battery is rated at 4,780mAh along with support for 30W fast wired and wireless charging. The brand has further included Wi-Fi 6 to make for overall faster download and upload speeds via Wi-Fi networks. It runs on the latest MIUI 11 based on Android 10.

The Mi 10 was launched in three variants in China including an 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant for CNY 3999 (Rs 41,000 approx), an 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant priced at CNY 4299 (Rs 44,000 approx) and the top-end variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage priced at CNY 4699 (Rs 48,000 approx). Pricing is going to be crucial for Xiaomi as it will be competing with the likes of OnePlus, iQoo and Realme.