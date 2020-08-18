Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra Teardown Shows Impressive Attention to Detail Inside

Xiaomi launched its latest flagship Mi 10 Ultra smartphone last week that sports a massive quad-camera setup, 120W fast charging tech, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 chipset and more. While the phone was launched in China, there is no word on the international release at this point. To gain the attention of its fans, Xiaomi itself has come out with an official teardown video that reveals the insides of the flagship smartphone.

In the two-minute-long video, you first see the back panel coming off to reveal the NFC chip and the coil for the 50W wireless charging on the device. The video also reveals that if a user charges the phone using the company's wireless charger, it will take just 40 minutes for the phone to get charged from 0 to 100 percent. Interestingly, the phone also comes with 120W super-fast wired charging that takes just 23-minutes to fully charge the inbuilt 4,500mAh battery.

Next comes the quad rear camera setup, showcasing the main 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor. The other three cameras can also be seen in the video that includes a 20-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a 12-megapixel portrait camera, and a 12-megapixel telephoto shooter that offers 120x ultra-zoom.

Further, the video also reveals the three cooling solutions that Xiaomi has introduced on the Mi Ultra 10. These include a graphene-copper sandwich for the chipset, RAM, storage, and modem. There is also an additional graphene sheet that is packed with a copper cooling chamber underneath the front panel. Finally, the Mi 10 Ultra is equipped with a copper film between the fingerprint scanner and OLED panel to withstand heat and minimise thermal throttling. Among other features, the clip also reveals an X-axis vibration motor below the battery, 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, and a dual stereo speaker system as well.

The Xiaomi MI 10 Ultra in China starts at CNY 5,299 (~ Rs 57,000) for the 8GB + 128GB variant, CNY 5,599 (~Rs 60,000) for the 8GB + 256GB variant, CNY 5,999 (~ Rs 64,000) for the 12GB + 256GB variant and CNY 6,999 (~Rs 75,000) for the 16GB + 512GB variant.