Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra With Snapdragon 865 SoC, 120W Fast Charging, 120x Ultra-Zoom Camera Launched

Celebrating its 10th anniversary, Xiaomi announced a bunch of new products at a special event in China yesterday. The company showcased a new flagship smartphone under its Mi 10 series called the Mi 10 Ultra, which seems to be a top of the line offering.

The new smartphone comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset along with a massive quad-camera setup at the back offering up to 120x zoom capabilities. It has also received a score of 130 for image quality by DxOMark, making it the best camera smartphone on the list.

Mi 10 Ultra Specifications and Price

The new smartphone features a 6.67-inch OLED display with a full-HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. As mentioned above, the handset is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, which is paired with up to 16GB LPDDR 5 RAM and up to 512GB UFS 3.1 storage. The company has used vapour chamber liquid cooling along with a multi-layer graphite, thermal sensor array, and Graphene to maintain thermal performance.

The quad rear camera setup on the phone features a custom-manufactured 48-megapixel image sensor. There is also a 20-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 12-megapixel portrait camera, and a telephoto camera featuring the Sony IMX586 image sensor, offering 120x ultra-zoom. Other than that, there is optical image stabilisation (OIS), laser auto-focus, 8K video recording and a flicker sensor. At the front, there is a 20-megapixel selfie shooter.

A 4,500mAh battery provides the juice that also supports 120W wired fast charging which means you can fully charge the phone in just 23 minutes. There is also 50W wireless fast charging, as well as support for 10W reverse wireless charging. Other features include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, an in-display fingerprint sensor, dual stereo speakers, and USB Type-C port. It will be available in three colour options- Obsidian Black, Mercury Silver, and a Transparent Edition. The smartphone runs on Android 10 with MIUI on top.

As for the pricing, the Mi 10 Ultra starts at CNY 5,299 (~ Rs 57,000) for the 8GB + 128GB variant, CNY 5,599 (~Rs 60,000) for the 8GB + 256GB variant, CNY 5,999 (~ Rs 64,000) for the 12GB + 256GB variant and CNY 6,999 (~Rs 75,000) for the 16GB + 512GB variant. There is no confirmation whether this handset is going to launch in India.