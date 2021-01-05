Xiaomi Mi 10i 5G With 108-Megapixel Camera Launched in India: You Can Buy This for Rs 20,999

Xiaomi has refreshed its Mi 10 lineup in India with the launch of Mi 10i. The Chinese smartphone maker claims that the phone is designed for Indian customers, where the 'i' in the moniker stands for India. The latest smartphone comes in three storage options and would compete against popular mid-budget offerings such as the OnePlus Nord and Samsung Galaxy M51. Notable features on the Mi 10i include 108-megapixel primary camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC, and 5G support.

The Mi 10i price in India starts at Rs 20,999 for the base 6GB + 64GB storage option. There are also 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB storage options available at Rs 21,999 and Rs 23,999, respectively. The phone will be available to purchase via official Mi channels starting January 8. Amazon is also offering the device with cashback and EMI deals, while Prime users will get its early access on January 7. Customers can choose between its Pacific Sunrise, Atlantic Blue, and Midnight Black colour options. As mentioned, the phone will compete against popular mid-budget offerings in India such as the OnePlus Nord and Samsung Galaxy M51 that come with a price tag of starting Rs 24,999 and Rs 22,999 respectively.

Starting with the design, the Mi 10i comes with a centrally-aligned hole-punch cutout that houses the selfie camera. It is different from its Mi 10 siblings that have a hole-punch cutout on the top left corner. Similarly, the new phone packs quad rear cameras inside a circular module. Whereas, the vanilla Mi 10's rear cameras come inside a pill-shaped module. The new device sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display (1,080x2,400 pixels) with 450 nits peak brightness, 120Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The display panel also comes with Adaptive Sync technology to automatically adjust frames per second, depending upon the content. Under the hood, there's the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC accompanied by Andreno 619 GPU, up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS2.2 storage. Xiaomi says that the phone uses a proprietary WriteBooster tech that increases storage's read and write speeds.

The phone ships with MIUI 12 out-of-the-box and has an IP53 rating for dust and water resistance. Xiaomi's own Geekbench scores reveal that the Mi 10i performed better than OnePlus Nord, Samsung M51, and Vivo V20 Pro during both single and multi-core tests.

Its quad rear camera setup includes a 108-megapixel primary camera which uses Samsung's 1/1.52-inch HM2 sensor. It is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with 120-degree field of view, 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The rear cameras support 4K resolution video recording, Vlog mode, kaleidoscope, and dual video mode (selfie camera + main camera). At the front, there's a 16-megapixel camera that supports full-HD video recording. It can capture pictures with AI beautify mode, palm shutter, and night mode. The Mi 10i also supports 5G connectivity and e-paper reading mode.

Other notable features on the smartphone include dual stereo speakers with 3.5mm jack, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, IR Blaster, dual-band satellite navigation. The Mi 10i packs a 4,820mAh battery that supports split charge technology. It comes bundled with a 33W fast charger that can charge the battery to 68 percent in 30 minutes. Lastly, the phone weighs 214.5 grams.