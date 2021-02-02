Xiaomi Mi 10i Crosses Rs 400 Crores Worth of Gross Sales in First 3 Weeks, Company Announces

Xiaomi launched its Mi 10i smartphone in India in early January. The smartphone launched to a hugely positive response as Xiaomi announced that the smartphone was the top-selling smartphone as it raked in Rs 200 crores during the first sale. Now, Xiaomi has announced a bigger milestone as the company has said that the Xiaomi Mi 10i 5G has crossed gross sales worth over Rs 400 crores within the first three weeks of launch. Xiaomi Mi 10i 5G went on sale for the first time on January 7 and is one of the most searched smartphones in January 2021, Xiaomi claimed citing a Google report.

The Mi 10i was launched in India last month at a price of Rs 20,999 onwards for the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option, Rs 21,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option, and Rs 23,999 for the top-spec 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The Xiaomi Mi 10i is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The device sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display (1,080x2,400 pixels) with 450 nits peak brightness, 120Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The Xiaomi Mi 10i comes with a quad rear camera that includes a 108-megapixel primary camera which uses Samsung's 1/1.52-inch HM2 sensor. It is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with 120-degree field of view, 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The rear cameras support 4K resolution video recording, Vlog mode, kaleidoscope, and dual video mode (selfie camera + main camera). At the front, there's a 16-megapixel camera that supports full-HD video recording. It can capture pictures with AI beautify mode, palm shutter, and night mode. The Mi 10i also supports 5G connectivity and e-paper reading mode.

Other notable features on the smartphone include dual stereo speakers with 3.5mm jack, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, IR Blaster, dual-band satellite navigation. The Mi 10i packs a 4,820mAh battery that supports split charge technology. It comes bundled with a 33W fast charger that can charge the battery to 68 percent in 30 minutes. Lastly, the phone weighs 214.5 grams.