Xiaomi Mi 10i Launch Today at 12PM: How to Watch Live, Specifications, Expected Price & More

Xiaomi will refresh the Mi 10 lineup with the all new Mi 10i today. The smartphone is said to be designed specifically for the Indian market where the 'i' in the moniker stands for India. Ahead of the official launch, the Chinese tech company has announced its features that include a 108-megapixel camera. The phone will also carry the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC, as highlighted on its dedicated Amazon micro-website. Notably, the Snapdragon processor supports 5G connectivity.

The Mi 10i will launch in India today at 12 PM IST. Xiaomi fans can watch the live event online via its official YouTube channel or Twitter India page, or through the video embedded below. As expected, the phone will go on sale via Amazon and Mi channels later this month.

Earlier this week, Xiaomi also announced that the phone would carry a price tag of less than Rs 30,000 in India. It also indicates that the company will rival popular mid-budget offerings such as the OnePlus Nord and Samsung Galaxy A51 that come with a price tag of Rs 24,999 and Rs 22,999 respectively. The Mi 10i's official images on Twitter further reveal that the rear cameras come inside a circular module that is different from the pill-shaped rear camera module on the vanilla Mi 10. On the other hand, the Mi 10T series comes with a rectangular module. It will also come in Pacific Sunrise, Atlantic Blue, and Midnight Black colour options. Alongside colour details, Xiaomi released a teaser video on its social media channels that suggest at least a day-long battery life on the upcoming smartphone. The video also provides a peek at the device from the top angle.

Earlier, reports had indicated that the Mi 10i would be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G which Xiaomi unveiled in China in November 2020. However, a Xiaomi executive had confirmed to News18 that the Mi 10i would be an all-new phone without specifying details. Some of the notable features expected on the Mi 10i include fast charging and 5G support, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g, NFC, and USB Type-C port. It might also feature a large 6.67-inch display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. More will be during the launch event later today. Stay tuned to News18 to catch all its updates.