Xiaomi Mi 10i Opens To Hugely Positive Response, Rakes in Rs 200 Crores in First Sale

Xiaomi launched its Mi 10i smartphone in India last week. The Mi 10i came as the most affordable smartphone in the company's Mi 10 series, priced at Rs 20,999 onwards. The Mi 10i has been launched in competition with other devices in the market like the Samsung Galaxy M51 and OnePlus Nord and went on sale for the first time on January 7, but only for Amazon Prime subscribers, and on January 8 for everyone else via official Mi channels. On Amazon, the smartphone opened to a hugely positive response, as Xiaomi has said that it has sold Rs 200 crores worth of Mi 10i smartphones during the first sale.

Xiaomi, in its announcement said that all the five variants of the Mi 10i were among the top five best-selling products across all categories during its first sale on Amazon India, making the Mi 10i the best-selling smartphone. Xiaomi said that over 1.5 million users chose to keep themselves notified on Amazon during launch. The two variants of the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option and the three variants of the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration of Mi 10i were top five selling products across all the categories on Amazon India, Xiaomi said.

Reacting on the development, Manu Kumar Jain, Managing Director for Mi India said, “We are truly overwhelmed with the love and response received from our Mi fans and consumers for Mi 10i. Rs 200 Crore worth of sales within 1st sale is a major milestone and we are happy to announce that."

Xiaomi launched the Mi 10i to provide the flagship experience in an affordable package. The smartphone comes with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display with 450 nits of peak brightness and 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 750G chipset, accompanied by the Adreno 619 GPU and up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The Mi 10i comes with Android 11-based MIUI 12 out of the box and has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 108-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, the Mi 10i comes with a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.