Xiaomi Mi 10i to Be Priced Under Rs 30,000: Will Hope to Rival OnePlus Nord, Samsung Galaxy A51

The Xiaomi Mi 10i will be priced under Rs 30,000, the company announced ahead of its January 5 launch in India. With its latest offering, the Chinese smartphone company would hope to rival popular mid-budget devices such as the OnePlus Nord and Samsung Galaxy A51 that come with a price tag of starting Rs 24,999 and Rs 22,999, respectively. Additionally, the Mi 10i will have at least three colour options of Pacific Sunrise, Atlantic Blue, and Midnight Black. Earlier teasers posted by the company confirmed its quad rear camera setup that includes a 108-megapixel primary camera.

Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain in a tweet said that the Mi 10i would "be one of the best, if not the best device under 30K." The phone's dedicated Amazon micro-site is also live that further highlights its Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC, under the hood. The Mi 10i's official images on Twitter reveal that the rear cameras come inside a circular module that is different from the pill-shaped rear camera module on the vanilla Mi 10. On the other hand, the Mi 10T series comes with a rectangular module. Alongside the new colour, Xiaomi had released a teaser video on its social media channels that suggest at least a day-long battery life on the upcoming smartphone. The video also provides a peek at the device from the top angle.

As mentioned, the new Xiaomi phone would hope to rival OnePlus Nord that comes with dual-front cameras and 5G support. The Mi 10i will also take on the Samsung Galaxy A51 that includes a 4,000mAh battery and a 32-megapixel front camera.

Black & BeautifulIntroducing the all-new #MidnightBlack variant of the #ThePerfect10, #Mi10i. Looks stunning, right?Coming your way tomorrow at 12 noon. RT if you are excited! pic.twitter.com/gYcoZvxCch — Mi India #Mi10TSeries5G (@XiaomiIndia) January 4, 2021

Previously, Xiaomi revealed that the 'i' in the moniker stands for India and the Mi 10i would come with India-specific features. Earlier, reports had indicated that the Mi 10i would be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G which the Chinese tech company unveiled in China in November 2020. However, a Xiaomi executive had confirmed to News18 that the Mi 10i would be an all-new phone without specifying details. Some of the notable features expected on the Mi 10i include fast charging and 5G support, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g, NFC, and USB Type-C port. It might also feature a large 6.67-inch display with up to 120Hz refresh rate.