Xiaomi Mi 10i to Pack Snapdragon 750G SoC; Pacific Sunrise and Atlantic Blue Colour Options Revealed

Xiaomi has revealed the upcoming Mi 10i's Pacific Sunrise and Atlantic Blue colour options ahead of its India launch on January 5. The phone's dedicated Amazon micro-site is also live that further highlights the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC, under the hood. The new Xiaomi smartphone, as the name suggests, is an extension of the Mi 10 series and is said to be specifically tailored for the India market. Notably, the 'i' in the moniker stands for India, Xiaomi previously announced. Earlier teasers posted by the company confirmed its quad rear camera setup that includes a 108-megapixel primary camera.

The Mi 10i's official images on Twitter reveal that the rear cameras come inside a circular module that is different from the pill-shaped rear camera module on the vanilla Mi 10. On the other hand, the Mi 10T series comes with a rectangular module. The upcoming Mi 10i is also said to include a black colour option. Alongside the new colour, Xiaomi has released a teaser video on its social media channels that suggest at least a day-long battery life on Mi 10i. The video also provides a peek at the phone from the top angle.

A brand new colour #Atlanticblue for the #Mi10i.Perfect for the #ThePerfect10. RT if you love it too. pic.twitter.com/MRq6z7Mf2N — Mi India #Mi10TSeries5G (@XiaomiIndia) January 3, 2021

Earlier, reports had indicated that the Mi 10i would be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G which the Chinese tech company unveiled in China in November 2020. However, a Xiaomi executive had confirmed to News18 that the Mi 10i would be an all-new phone without specifying details. Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain in the video last week also teased that the Mi 10i would be an extension of Mi 10 phones, therefore we can expect the device to borrow some features from its siblings. Some of the notable features that the Mi 10 lineup include fast charging and 5G support, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g, NFC, and USB Type-C port. The smartphones also come with a large 6.67-inch display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. As mentioned, Xiaomi says that the Mi 10i would be made in India and customised by the India product team.