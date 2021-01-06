Xiaomi Mi 10i vs OnePlus Nord vs Vivo V20: Android Smartphone Wars in India Are Heating Up Again

Xiaomi new 'made in India' Mi 10i smartphone launched earlier this week with lots of fanfare. The mid-budget device comes with a 108-megapixel camera, 5G support, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC. Following its regular sale starting January 8, the phone would compete against popular mid-range devices such as the OnePlus Nord and Vivo V20 in India. Ahead of the Mi 10i launch event, Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain had said that the new device would "be one of the best, if not the best device under 30K." So in case, you're planning to buy a new powerful-yet-affordable device and wondering how the three phones fare against each other, here's a comparison you may want to look at before making a decision.

Design: The newly launched Mi 10i comes with a centrally-aligned hole-punch cutout on the front, while its quad rear cameras are housed inside a circular camera module. It comes in three colour options of Pacific Sunrise, Midnight Black, and Atlantic Blue. On the other hand, the OnePlus Nord comes with a large hole-punch cutout to house its dual front cameras. At the back, there's a vertically-aligned pill-shaped module comprising the quad rear cameras. Customers can choose between Nord's Gray Onyx, Blue Marble, and Gray Ash finish. The Vivo V20 perhaps has the most distinct rear camera module housing the triple cameras. At the front, there's a waterdrop-style notch for the selfie camera. The Vivo V20 has Sunset Melody, Midnight Jazz, and Moonlight Sonata options.

Display: The Mi 10i features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display (1,080x2,400 pixels) while the OnePlus Nord and Vivo V20 sport a relatively smaller a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) screen. The new Xiaomi phone offers 120Hz refresh rate whereas, the other two phones offer 90Hz refresh and standard 60Hz refresh rate, respectively. All the three smartphones have Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection at the front. However, to keep the smartphone at an affordable range, the Mi 10i features an LCD panel while the other two packs the more premium AMOLED display.

Processor: There's an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC accompanied by Andreno 619 GPU and up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM on the newly launched Xiaomi Mi 10i. The OnePlus Nord carries the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM. Under the hood, the Vivo V20 carries octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM. Xiaomi's own Geekbench scores reveal that the Mi 10i performed better than the OnePlus Nord. As per the company, the Mi 10i attained a single-core score of 652 and a multi-core 2,656.

Additionally, the Mi 10i ships with MIUI 12 out of the box, while the Vivo V20 runs on Android 11 along with Funtouch OS 11 on top. The OnePlus Nord has Android 10-based OxygenOS 10, but the phone recently started receiving the Android 11 beta update.

Camera: The most notable feature of the new Mi 10i's is its quad rear camera setup that includes a 108-megapixel camera which further uses the latest Samsung HM2 sensor for 9-in-1 pixel binning. The Vivo V20 offers a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.89 lens. On the other hand, the OnePlus Nord comes with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor with an f/1.75 lens. The phone also has dual front camera setup that includes a 32-megapixel Sony IMX616 primary sensor with an f/2.45 lens and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.45 ultra-wide-angle lens. The Mi 10i has a 16-megapixel camera that supports full-HD video recording, while the Vivo V20 comes with a 44-megapixel camera sensor at the front with an f/2.0 autofocus lens.

Battery: The Vivo V20 includes a 4,000mAh battery that supports 33W FlashCharge fast charging, and the OnePlus Nord offers a slightly bigger 4,115mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 30T fast charging. The Mi 10i has a 4,820mAh battery that supports split charge technology. It comes bundled with a 33W fast charger that can charge the battery to 68 percent in 30 minutes. Both Nord and Mi 10i support 5G connectivity as well.

Price: The Mi 10i price in India starts at Rs 20,999 for the base 6GB + 64GB storage option. There are also 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB storage options available at Rs 21,999 and Rs 23,999, respectively. In contrast, the OnePlus Nord price starts Rs 24,999 for the 6GB + 64GB storage variant. The phone goes to Rs 27,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option and Rs 29,999 for the 12GB + 256GB storage version. Lastly, the Vivo V20 comes with a price tag of Rs 24,990 for the lone 128GB storage variant.