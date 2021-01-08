Xiaomi Mi 10i's First Sale in India Now Live: Price, Availability and Best Sale Deals

Xiaomi's new Mi 10i will see its first sale in India today via Amazon India and Mi's online and offline channels. The Chinese tech company which launched the smartphone earlier this week had said that the latest device is designed for Indian consumers where the 'i' in the moniker stands for India. It will compete against popular mid-budget offerings such as the OnePlus Nord and Samsung Galaxy M51 that also cost under Rs 25,000. Notable features on the Mi 10i include 108-megapixel primary camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC, and 5G support.

Its price in India starts at Rs 20,999 for the base 6GB + 64GB storage option. There are also 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB storage options available at Rs 21,999 and Rs 23,999, respectively. Its flash sale in now live in India and both Amazon and Mi Stores are offering a bunch of sale deals. Customers planning to buy the Mi 10i can avail offers like no-cost EMI with domestic and international banks, exchange offer worth up to Rs 11,200, and an instant discount of up to 10 percent with AU Bank debit cards and HSBC cashback card. The e-commerce platform is also providing Jio Xiaomi Mi 10i Offer that entitles a cashback of Rs 3000 for eligible devices on Jio network for the first time by performing a recharge of Rs 349. On the other hand, the Mi store is offering Rs 2,000 instant discount with ICICI Bank cards and a bonus Mi Wi-Fi Smart Speaker worth Rs 1,999. Customers can choose between its Pacific Sunrise, Atlantic Blue, and Midnight Black colour options.

In terms of features, a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display (1,080x2,400 pixels) with 450 nits peak brightness, 120Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The display panel also comes with Adaptive Sync technology to automatically adjust frames per second, depending upon the content. Under the hood, there's the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC accompanied by Andreno 619 GPU, up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS2.2 storage. Xiaomi says that the phone uses a proprietary WriteBooster tech that increases storage's read and write speeds.

The Mi 10i's quad rear camera setup includes a 108-megapixel primary camera which uses Samsung's 1/1.52-inch HM2 sensor. The main camera sensor is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with 120-degree field of view, 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, there's a 16-megapixel camera that supports full-HD video recording. It can capture pictures with AI beautify mode, palm shutter, and night mode. The Mi 10i also supports 5G connectivity and e-paper reading mode. Other notable features on the smartphone include dual stereo speakers with 3.5mm jack, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, IR Blaster, dual-band satellite navigation. It packs a 4,820mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.