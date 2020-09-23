Xiaomi Mi 10T Launch Confirmed for September 30: Expected Specs, Pricing

Xiaomi Mi 10 series flagship smartphones were launched globally in February this year. Now, the company is all set to launch a follow-up version to the Mi 10, the Mi 10T, next week. Xiaomi has confirmed that it will launch the Mi 10T on September 30 via a virtual event. The event will take place at 2PM GMT (7:30PM IST) on September 30. The event will be live-streamed on the company's social media handles including Twitter, Facebook and YouTube. It will also be streamed on Xiaomi's official website.

Xiaomi Mi 10T 5G Launch: What to Expect

According to reports, the Xiaomi Mi 10T lineup will have three smartphones - Mi 10T 5G, Mi 10T Pro 5G, and Mi 10T Lite 5G. Last week, there were reports of the Mi 10T 5G and the Mi 10T Pro 5G being powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 chipset. Along with that, the Mi 10T 5G and Mi 10T Pro 5G smartphones are claimed to come with 8GB RAM and two storage option – 128GB and 256GB. The Mi 10T 5G is also said to come with a 6.67-inch IPS display with 1080 x 2340-pixel screen resolution.

The Mi 10T Pro 5G is expected to feature a quad rear camera setup, which would include a 108-megapixel primary sensor, a 20-megapixel wide-angle camera, and an 8-megapixel unit. On the other hand, the Mi 10T 5G is reported to come with a 64-megapixel primary shooter, a 20-megapixel wide-angle camera, and an 8-megapixel additional unit. There are no details on what purpose would the fourth camera unit serve on the Mi 10T lineup.

The Mi 10T Lite 5G, successor of the Mi 10 Lite, is reported to be powered by a Snapdragon 7 series processor, with 5G support. There is not much known about the Mi 10T Lite smartphone, but reports suggest it could come with a "brand-new Qualcomm Snapdragon 7-Series 5G Mobile Platform" that will offer "amazing value for money", based on Xiaomi's teasers from earlier this month.

We're going to launch a new 5G smartphone this September and it will start from €2XX! As a new member of our #Mi10 Series, it will be the first to feature an upcoming brand-new @Qualcomm Snapdragon 7-Series 5G Mobile Platform. Amazing value for money to allow #5GForEveryone! pic.twitter.com/yR3r0cEOmZ — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) September 1, 2020

The Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro appeared briefly on Amazon Spain with a EUR 640 (approx. Rs 55,000) price tag for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant might be priced around EUR 680 (approx. Rs 59,000).