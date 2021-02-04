Xiaomi Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro Getting Stable Android 11 Update With MIUI 12 in India

Xiaomi Mi 10T series was launched in October last year as a competitor to the OnePlus 8T. While the Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro were at par with the OnePlus 8T in terms of hardware, in terms of software, the Mi 10T series came with Android 10, whereas the OnePlus 8T was launched with Android 11. Now, however, the Mi 10T and the Mi 10T Pro are getting the Android 11 update, according to user reports.

According to reports, the update is rolling out for Indian users initially and Xiaomi Mi 10T users in India are getting Android 11 within MIUI 12 itself and not MIUI 12.5. The update, according to an XDA Developers report, carries build number V12.1.1.0.RJDINXM and it also ships with the January 2021 Android security patch. As of now, Xiaomi is internally marking the Android 11 build for Mi 10T as a 'Stable Beta'. This means that an authorised Mi Account may be required to manually install the ZIP file for Android 11 on your phone.

Both the Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro come with a 6.67-inch screen with up to a 144Hz refresh rate along with Xiaomi's AdaptiveSync Display technology. Both the smartphones come with a triple camera setup. While the Mi 10T Pro uses a 108-megapixel primary camera paired with a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5-megapixel macro lens. The Mi 10T, on the other hand uses a 64-megapixel primary shooter, along with the 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5-megapixel macro lens. Both the Mi 10T and the Mi 10T Pro use the same 20-megapixel front snapper.

Both the smartphones are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There is also a microSD card slot for expandable storage. Further, the Mi 10T series comes with features like 5G connectivity, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and Corning's Gorilla Glass for protection.