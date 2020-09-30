Xiaomi Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro Launched: Snapdragon 865, 108MP Camera, 144Hz Display and More

Xiaomi Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro flagship smartphones have been launched earlier today at a virtually streamed global event. The Chinese OEM’s flagship smartphones offer a host of features aimed at improving the overall usage experience, on top of the flagship grade specifications that are expected from the Mi 10 series devices. Both the smartphones are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, offer 5G connectivity, and come with 144Hz refresh rates that Xiaomi claims is the world’s fastest smartphone display refresh rate on a production device.

Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro specifications

The Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro features a 108-megapixel triple rear camera, with 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel additional camera units. It gets a 6.67-inch display with the 144Hz refresh rate panel, and has additional sunlight sensitivity to offer brighter colours to improve outdoor legibility. It gets up to 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W proprietary fast charging. Its camera gets optical stabilisation, 8K video recording, dual video mode for recording and playback, and a photo/video cloning mode that looks really cool, and until now, would have needed some deft Photoshop/Premiere Pro tricks to pull off. It also gets a new eye protection mode that apparently works better when you read articles on your phone in the dark.

The Mi 10T, meanwhile, shares most of the specifications, and gets 6GB base RAM variant. Most of the features are retained between the Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro barring the rear camera. Here, users will get a 64-megapixel primary rear camera along with 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel additional units. Xiaomi also does not mention optical stabilisation on the Mi 10T, which is present on the Mi 10T Pro. Both the Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro also get 3D audio recording and 3D audio playback for all-round stereo sound performance. They also get Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection that also includes the camera lenses, and additional anti-bacterial case and screen protection layers that will come with the phones.

If you want faster charging, Xiaomi has also unveiled a Gallium nitride-based 65W fast charging adapter, which can be purchased separately.

Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro prices, availability

The Mi 10T is priced at EUR 499 (approx. Rs 43,000) for the 6GB +128GB variant, and EUR 549 (approx. Rs 47,500) for the 8GB + 128GB variant. The Mi 10T Pro, meanwhile, costs EUR 599 (approx. Rs 51,500) for the 8GB + 128GB variant, and EUR 649 (approx. Rs 56,000) for the 8GB + 256GB variant. So far, there has been no word on the potential launch of the Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro in India, and it remains to be seen if Xiaomi does decide to bring the premium smartphone to India at a later date.