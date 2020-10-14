Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro Price Leaked Ahead of October 15 India Launch

Xiaomi will launch the new Mi 10 series smartphones namely, Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro on October 15 in India. Ahead of the launch, the new Mi 10T phones reportedly appeared on the company website, therefore, tipping their India pricing. The listing spotted by 91 Mobiles allegedly indicated that the 8 RAM and 128GB storage model of Mi 10T Pro would be priced under Rs. 45,000. It will be interesting to see how Xiaomi will price the new Mi 10T phones especially after the launch of OnePlus 8T whose prices starts in India at Rs. 42,999.

The Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro phones were globally launched last month, and Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain recently took to Twitter to announce their launch in India. The Mi 10T price starts at EUR 499 (approx Rs. 43,000) for the 6GB + 128GB storage model while the 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at EUR 549 (approx. Rs. 47,200). The Mi 10T Pro also has two storage variants and its price starts at EUR 599 (approx. Rs. 51,700) for the base 8GB + 128GB storage model while the 8GB + 256GB unit costs EUR 649 (approx. Rs. 56,000).

The global variant of the Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro ship with MIUI 12 based on Android 10, out-of-the-box. Both the phones sport a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with 144Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood, there's an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

The Mi 10T has triple camera setup at the back that includes a 64-megapixel primary camera, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 5-megapixel macro camera. On the other hand, the Mi 10T Pro carries a 108-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 5-megapixel macro camera. Both the phones have a single 20-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calling.

Other features on the Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro include a 5,000mAh battery, 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, and a USB Type-C port for charging.