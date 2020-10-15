Xiaomi Mi 10T Series Launched With 144Hz Display, Triple Rear Camera: Price, Specifications and More

Just a day after OnePlus announced its OnePlus 8T smartphone, Xiaomi has also announced the 'T' variant of its flagship smartphone, the Mi 10T. The Mi 10T series includes two smartphones - the Mi 10T and the Mi 10T Pro. Both the Mi 10 and Mi 10T were launched gloablly last month, with both the phones coming with a hole-punch display and an up to 144Hz refresh rate. The smartphones are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 SoC, same one that powers the OnePlus' 8T and support 5G. The major distinction between the Mi 10T and the Mi 10T Pro is the camera unit. While the Mi 10T comes with a 64-megapixel primary camera, the Mi 10T Pro sports a 108-megapixel primary camera unit.

The Mi 10T has been priced at Rs. 35,999 onwards, while the Mi 10T Pro has been priced at Rs. 39,999 for the sole 8GB RAM and 128GB storage vairiant. The Mi 10T has been launched in two RAM and storage configurations - a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, and an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Xiaomi has also announced up to Rs. 3,000 bank cash-back, an exchange offer, no cost EMI, and up to Rs. 500 off on the Mi 10T series using Flipkart Super Coins. Both the phones will be sold on Flipkart, Mi.com, and offline retailers starting today.

The Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro come with a 6.67-inch screen with up to a 144Hz refresh rate. During the launch, Xiaomi also announced its new Intelligent AdaptiveSync Display technology. The company said that the new technology adjusts the refresh rate of the screen according to the content on screen. The Intelligent AdativeSync display adjusts the screen refresh rate between seven refresh rates - 24Hz, 30Hz, 50Hz, 60Hz, 90Hz, 120Hz, and 144Hz. The company claims that the Intelligent AdaptiveSync Display saves about 10 percent battery.

Both the Mi 10T and the Mi 10T Pro come with a triple camera setup. While the Mi 10T Pro uses a 108-megapixel primary camera paired with a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5-megapixel macro lens. The Mi 10T, on the other hand uses a 64-megapixel primary shooter, along with the 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5-megapixel macro lens. Both the Mi 10T and the Mi 10T Pro use the same 20-megapixel front snapper.

Both the Mi 10T and the Mi 10T Pro are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There is also a microSD card slot for expandable storage. Further, the Mi 10T series comes with features like 5G connectivity, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and Corning's Gorilla Glass for protection.

The Mi 10T series has been launched in competition with the OnePlus 8T which was launched on October 14. The OnePlus 8T has been priced at Rs. 42,999 onwards while the Mi 10T starts at Rs. 35,999 for the Mi 10T, while the Mi 10T Pro costs Rs. 39,999.