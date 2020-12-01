Xiaomi Mi 11 Announced, to be 'One of the First' to Feature Snapdragon 888 SoC

Xiaomi has officially announced the Mi 11, its flagship smartphone for 2021. The announcement was made by Xiaomi co-founder Lei Jun at the ongoing Qualcomm Tech Summit, which is being held in a virtual avatar for the first time. While specific details about the Mi 11 remain under wraps, it has also been confirmed that it will run on the now-announced flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G SoC, which will also power the upcoming crop of flagship smartphones. However, it is not clear if the Mi 11 will be the very first smartphone to feature the Snapdragon 888, as the announcement underlined that it will be one of the earliest 2021 flagships featuring the new SoC.

Speaking at the virtual Qualcomm Tech Summit earlier today, Xiaomi co-founder, chairman and CEO, Lei Jun, said, “Over the past decade, from the first generation of Xiaomi mobile phones to the 10th anniversary masterpiece Xiaomi 10 series, we have been joining hands together with Qualcomm Technologies to bring the most advanced mobile experiences to users around the world. Snapdragon 888 is the most powerful mobile platform from Qualcomm Technologies ever. In addition to the industry leading 5G connectivity, it has brought groundbreaking breakthroughs and innovations in AI, gaming and camera. I'm glad that our new flagship smartphone Mi11 will be the one of the first devices with Snapdragon 888. This is another cutting-edge product from us and will be loaded with various hardcore technologies.”

The Mi 11 is rumoured to be slated for a January 2021 launch, a bit earlier than the Chinese electronics giant launched its 2020 flagship, the Xiaomi Mi 10. The Snapdragon 888 5G SoC set to feature in the phone has been announced with the company’s new, 6th generation AI engine with an all-new Hexagon co-processor, a higher bandwidth Spectra ISP, and what Qualcomm claims is the biggest improvement that Qualcomm has made to its Adreno GPU so far. Further technical details about the SoC have not been announced yet, but should be made available over the next few days of the Qualcomm summit.

Given that the Mi 11 is rumoured to launch within the next two months, we should also get to hear significantly more about particulars of the Mi 11, some time soon. A fan-rendered concept aside, the Mi 11 is largely rumoured to feature a 48-megapixel primary rear camera, and a design language in line with typical flagship smartphones of today.