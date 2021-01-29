Xiaomi Mi 11 Global Launch Set for February 8: What to Expect

The global launch of the Mi 11 will take place on February 8, Xiaomi confirmed through social media posts earlier today. The Mi 11 that was launched in China at the end of 2020, was the first smartphone to feature the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. The Mi 11 global launch event will take place at 8 PM GMT +8 (at 5:30 PM IST). The Chinese tech company is yet to share its India-specific launch details.

Notably, Xiaomi has started sending out invites for the launch event, reports TechRadar. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Mi 11 launch show on Xiaomi's Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube page, the company notes. Notably, the smartphone maker will also unveil the MIUI 12.5 custom ROM during the same event, Xiaomi confirmed earlier today. The latest MIUI iteration was unveiled alongside the Mi 11 in China, last month. The company may also showcase the newMi 11 Pro at the event, though its development remains unconfirmed.

The global variant of the Mi 11 is said to be similar to the China variant. To recall, the smartphone features a 6.81-inch Quad-HD+ (3,200x1,440 pixels) AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 480Hz touch response rate, and 515ppi pixel density. The display panel also supports HDR10+ and has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection on top that is said to be two times more scratch-resistant than the Gorilla Glass 6. Under the hood, the Mi 11 China variant packs the octa-core Snapdragon 888 SoC accompanied by the Adreno 660 GPU, up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It ships with Android 11-based MIUI 12 out-of-the-box.

Its triple rear cameras are housed inside a distinct square module that includes the LED flash. The rear camera setup carries a 108-megapixel primary camera with f/1.85 aperture and optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. The rear camera unit also includes a 13-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens. At the front, there's a 20-megapixel shooter that supports full-HD video recording at 60fps.

Other features of the smartphone include an in-display fingerprint sensor, 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and Infrared (IR). The Mi 11 comes with a 4,600mAh battery that supports Mi TurboCharge 55W wired and 50W wireless charging.

In terms of pricing, the Mi 11 price in China starts at CNY 3,999 (approx Rs 45,000) for the base 8GB + 128GB variant, while 8GB + 256GB variant carries a price tag of CNY 4,299 (approx Rs 48,300). The high-end 12GB + 256GB costs CNY 4,699 (approx Rs 52,800).