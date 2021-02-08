Xiaomi Mi 11 Global Launch Today at 5:30PM IST: How to Watch and What to Expect

Xiaomi is all set to launch its latest flagship, the Xiaomi Mi 11 globally today. The Mi 11 was launched in China in December 2020 and now the smartphone is making its global debut at a launch presentation scheduled for later today. The Xiaomi Mi 11 will be launched at an online event, which will begin at 5:30PM IST. Xiaomi Mi 11 was the first smartphone that came with Qualcomm's latest flagship chipset, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. Alongside the Mi 11 smartphone, Xiaomi is also expected to launch MIUI 12.5 that was announced recently.

Xiaomi Mi 11 launch event will begin at 5:30PM IST, and will be streamed live on the company's official YouTube channel. Alternatively, readers can also watch the event in the video embedded below. The Xiaomi Mi 11 was launched in China at a price of CNY 3,999 (approx Rs 45,000) for the base 8GB + 128GB variant, CNY 4,299 (approx Rs 48,300) for the 8GB + 256GB variant, and CNY 4,699 (approx Rs 52,800) for top-end 12GB + 256GB model. A report last week said that the Xiaomi Mi 11 may be more expensive in regions like Europe and predicted that the smartphone may launch at a starting price of EUR 799 (roughly Rs 70,000).

In terms of specifications, the Xiaomi Mi 11 variant that was launched in China came with a 6.81-inch Quad-HD+ (3,200x1,440 pixels) AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 480Hz touch response rate, and 515ppi pixel density. Under the hood, the Mi 11 packs an octa-core Snapdragon 888 SoC accompanied by the Adreno 660 GPU, up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It ships with Android 11-based MIUI 12 out-of-the-box.

Its triple rear cameras are housed inside a distinct square module that includes the LED flash. The rear camera setup carries a 108-megapixel primary camera with f/1.85 aperture and optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. The rear camera unit also includes a 13-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens. At the front, there's a 20-megapixel shooter that supports full-HD video recording at 60fps.Other features of the smartphone include an in-display fingerprint sensor, 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and Infrared (IR). The Mi 11 comes with a 4,600mAh battery that supports Mi TurboCharge 55W wired and 50W wireless charging.

It is not known if the global variant of the Xiaomi Mi 11 will come with few hardware tweaks as compared to the Chinese version. Reports have mostly said that the smartphone will be the same as its Chinese model.