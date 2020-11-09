Xiaomi Mi 11 Leak Suggests It May Come With Snapdragon 875 SoC, 48MP Wide-Angle Lens

Xiaomi launched the Mi 10 series earlier this year as its flagship offering. The Mi 10 series is powered by a Qualcomm's current Snapdragon 865 flagship chipset. Now, it seems that Xiaomi is working on the successor of the Mi 10, as a leak hints at the camera and processor of the next Xiaomi flagship series. The leak says that the Mi 11 (supposed) series could come with a new ultra-wide angle camera and Qualcomm's upcoming flagship processor, the Snapdragon 875. The report also said that the Xiaomi Mi 11 may be the first smartphone to feature the Snapdragon 875 SoC.

According to the leak, the Xiaomi Mi 11 might come with a 48-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, as against the 13-megapixel wide angle shooter on the Mi 10. The 48-megapixel ultra-wide sensor will have a unit pixel area of ​​0.8μm. Further the smartphone is said to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 875 SoC which will be launched on December 1. According to the report, the Mi 11 was also spotted in a Geekbench listing with the model number M2012K11C. The listing showed the Xiaomi smartphone being powered by an octa-core Qualcomm processor and had a single core score of 1105 and a multi-core score of 3512. The listing showed the Xiaomi M2012K11C runs on Android 11 operating system.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 chipset is set to launch on December 1. The new chipset will come with a 1+3+4 three-cluster architecture. The Snapdragon 875 will use the Cortex X1 super core and will also come witha the Cortex-A78 large core and Cortex A55 energy efficiency core.