Xiaomi Mi 11 Leaked Global Prices Show That Smartphone Is Not Affordable In Any Way

Xiaomi will officially unveil its current flagship, the Xiaomi Mi 11 for global markets on February 8. Ahead of the launch event, a notable tipster has shared its alleged global pricing details for the two variants that are significantly higher than the Mi 11 prices in China. Xiaomi will also unveil the next-gen MIUI 12.5 during the global launch event next week. Some of the notable features of the Mi 11 include 6.81-inch Quad-HD+ display, 108-megapixel primary camera, and 5G support.

According to 91Mobiles in collaboration with tipster Sudhanshu, the base 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option of the Xiaomi Mi 11 will start from EUR 799 (approx Rs 70,000). In contrast, the 8GB + 256GB storage variant will be priced at EUR 899 (approx Rs 78,500), as per the report citing the tipster. The global prices are significantly higher than the Mi 11 prices in China that start at CNY 3,999 (approx Rs 45,000) and go up to CNY 4,699 (approx Rs 52,900) for the 12GB + 256GB variant. It seems the global model will not come with 12GB RAM option. The Mi 11 global launch event will take place on February 8 at 5:30 PM IST. The Chinese tech company is yet to share its India-specific launch details.

Meanwhile, the global variant of the Xiaomi Mi 11 is said to be similar to the China variant. To recall, the smartphone features a 6.81-inch Quad-HD+ (3,200x1,440 pixels) AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 480Hz touch response rate, and 515ppi pixel density. The display panel also supports HDR10+ and has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection on top that is said to be two times more scratch-resistant than the Gorilla Glass 6. Under the hood, the Mi 11 China variant packs the octa-core Snapdragon 888 SoC accompanied by the Adreno 660 GPU, up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It ships with Android 11-based MIUI 12 out-of-the-box.

Its triple rear cameras are housed inside a distinct square module that includes the LED flash. The rear camera setup carries a 108-megapixel primary camera with f/1.85 aperture and optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. The rear camera unit also includes a 13-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens. At the front, there's a 20-megapixel shooter that supports full-HD video recording at 60fps.Other features of the smartphone include an in-display fingerprint sensor, 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and Infrared (IR). The Mi 11 comes with a 4,600mAh battery that supports Mi TurboCharge 55W wired and 50W wireless charging.