Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G With Ultra-Light Design Teased to Launch in India: Expected Specifications

Xiaomi may soon refresh the Mi 11 series in India with the Mi 11 Lite 4G. The developments came to light after Xiaomi India Marketing Lead Sumit Sonal teased the launch of a new device in the country earlier this week. The social media post notes the device to be “_IT_ & L_AD_D," which is believed to stand for “Lite & Loaded" — referring to the Mi 11 Lite. Similarly, notable tipster Abhishek Yadav also tweeted on the same day that the Chinese tech company will launch Mi 11 Lite 4G in India soon. The smartphone debuted alongside a 5G variant, Mi 11 Ultra, and Mi 11i at a global event in March this year. Readers must still take the information with a pinch of salt as Xiaomi is yet to share official developments.

If the rumours are accurate, we can expect the India variant of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite to feature the same specifications as the Mi 11 Lite Global. To recall, the global model comes with Mi 11 Lite sports a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ display that has 402ppi pixel density, HDR10, 800 nits of peak brightness, 90Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The front panel comes with a hole-punch cutout that houses the single selfie camera. Xiaomi also teases the device as one of its slimmest smartphones, measuring barely 6.81mm in thickness. For reference, the iPhone 12 measures 7.4mm and the Mi 11 is 8.1mm thick. Under the hood, it packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The triple rear camera system houses a 64-megapixel primary camera with f/1.79 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 5-megapixel telemacro camera with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, Mi 11 Lite comes with a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling. The main rear camera can shoot 4K videos at 30fps, and the camera app is bundled with modes like timed burst, AI SkyScaping, One-click AI cinema, time-lapse, and more. The phone runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12 out-of-the-boxes. Lastly, the Mi 11 Lite 4G carries a 4,250mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

In India, Mi 11 Ultra price starts at Rs 69,999, and the Mi 11X Pro and Mi 11X are available at a starting price of Rs 39,999 and Rs 29,999, respectively.

