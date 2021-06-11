Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite May Get Only 4G Variant in India at June 22 Launch: Expected Price

Xiaomi is set to launch the Mi 11 Lite in India on June 22, and ahead of its launch, one of the company’s official tweets has sparked off speculations that the 5G variant of the phone will not come to India. Instead, the smartphone is slated to be available only in its 4G variant. The speculation comes courtesy of an official Xiaomi India tweet. Earlier today, Xiaomi teased the Mi 11 Lite as the “slimmest and lightest” smartphone of 2021, claiming that the device will be super slim with 6.8mm thickness, and weigh 157 grams. On this note, a report by MySmartPrice claims that this suggests that the Mi 11 Lite will only get the 4G variant in India, as the 5G variant of the phone measures slightly heavier, at 159 grams.

If Xiaomi does launch only the 4G variant of the Mi 11 Lite, it will be interesting if the company manages to rival OEMs marketing devices with 5G connectivity at around the Rs 20,000 price range, or even lower. The Mi 11 Lite is priced at EUR 299, which translates to above Rs 25,000. Even if the device is launched closer to Rs 20,000 in India, it will have to contend with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G, Realme 8 5G and the recently launched iQoo Z3 5G, which are priced at Rs 20,000 or below, and offer 5G connectivity.

However, the Mi 11 series is a range of flagship devices, and Xiaomi has further teased premium elements such as super slim build and a lightweight phone body, which it may market as a key offering in this segment. Xiaomi already offers the Mi 11X at Rs 29,999, and the Mi 11 Lite may target the lower end of the Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 price bracket. The strategy appears similar to what OnePlus offered yesterday with the Nord range, which has the standard Nord at up to Rs 29,999, and the new Nord CE 5G coming in at a starting price of Rs 22,999.

In Europe, the Mi 11 Ultra features a 6.55-inch full HD+ AMOLED display, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset, up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, a 64MP triple rear camera, a 16MP front camera, a 4,250mAh battery with 33W fast charging and more. Whether Xiaomi makes a last moment change and launches the 5G variant in the country will remain to be seen at its official launch on June 22.

