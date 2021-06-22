Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite, Mi Watch Revolve Active India Launch Today: How to Watch and What To Expect

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi will launch its Mi 11 Lite and Mi Watch Revolve Active in India today. The online launch event for the Mi 11 Lite and Mi Watch Revolve Active will begin at 12PM (noon) IST today and will be streamed live on YouTube and Xiaomi’s other social media handles. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite will be launched as a toned-down version of the Mi 11 flagship. It was earlier launched in Europe in March this year in both 5G and 4G variants. In India, only the Mi 11 Lite’s 4G variant is expected to come. The Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve Active is rumoured to come with an SpO2 monitor, along with other features.

In terms of price, the Mi 11 Lite is rumoured to launch within the price range of Rs 25,000, as the smartphone was launched for EUR 299 (roughly Rs 26,400) onwards. The Mi Watch Revolve Active, on the other hand, is expected to be priced a little higher than the Mi Watch Revolve, given the addition of premium features like an SpO2 sensor and such. The standard Mi Watch Revolve is priced at Rs 7,999 in India. The Mi 11 Lite will be sold via Flipkart, as confirmed by Xiaomi earlier. The smartphone will be launched in three colour options - Jazz Blue, Tuscany Coral, and Vinyl Black colours. The Mi Watch Revolve Active, on the other hand, will be sold via Amazon India, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and other retailers.

Witness the unveiling of The Mi 11 Lite & Mi Watch Revolve Active Watch the livestream from 12PM on 22.06.2021.#Mi11Lite #LiteAndLoaded #WatchfulLiving https://t.co/PaAydAedju— Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) June 21, 2021

Since the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite (4G) is already avaiable in the European market, we have a fair idea as to what to expect from the smartphone’s specifications. The Mi 11 Lite 4G (in Europe) features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. There is a triple rear camera on the smartphone that includes a 64-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter, and a 5-megapixel TeleMacro lens. Up front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter on the Mi 11 Lite.

The Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve Active, on the other hand, has not been launched in other markets, but has been subject to several rumours and leaks. The Mi Watch Revolve Active will come with a blood oxygen saturation monitor (SpO2). The smartwatch will also have features to monitor sleep, heart rate, and will also include a VO2 Max sensor to measure the maximum oxygen consumption during workout sessions. There will also be in-built GPS with 117 sport modes. The Mi Watch Revolve Active will also come with 110 watch faces with the option to customise.

