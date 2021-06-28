Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite to Go On First Sale Today: Check Price, Specifications, Offers and More

Xiaomi’s Mi 11 Lite will go on sale in India for the first time today. The smartphone will go on sale at 12PM (noon) IST on Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and other retail channels. The Mi 11 Lite was launched last week as a toned-down version of the Mi 11. The Mi 11 Lite is claimed to be the slimmest and lightest smartphone of the year and measures under 7mm and weighs less than 160 grams. The Mi 11 Lite is priced in India at Rs 21,999 onwards for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs 23,999 for the 8GB RAM variant. The smartphone has been launched in three colour options - Jazz Blue, Tuscany Coral, and Vinyl Black.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite buyers cna avail an instant discount of up to Rs 1,500 for customers using HDFC Bank credit card or using EasyEMI. The Mi 11 Lite comes with a 6.55-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset, along with up to 8GB of RAM. There is a 4,250mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. In terms of optics, the smartphone has a triple rear camera that includes a 64-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 5-megapixel macro shooter. UP front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the Mi 11 Lite. In terms of connectivity, The Mi 11 Lite includes 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB type-C port.

