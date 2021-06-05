Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite Will Only Come In 4G Option, Launch Expected Soon: Expected Price, Specs

Xiaomi is soon expected to launch the Mi 11 Lite in India soon, as the smartphone was teased by the company’s CEO in a tweet on Friday, June 4. The Mi 11 Lite will expand the Mi 11 series and is said to be the entry-level smartphone in the series. The Mi 11 Lite is available in both 4G and 5G options in other countries and according to an India Today report, the company only plans to bring the 4G variant of the Mi 11 lite in India. The smartphone is rumoured to be priced under Rs 25,000 in the country. Xiaomi recently launched the Xiaomi Mi 11X in India - a 5G smartphone priced at Rs 29,999.

Xiaomi’s decision to launch only the 4G variant of the Mi 11 Lite in India makes sense, because the company already has an affordable Mi 11-series 5G smartphone in the country. Furthermore, the 5G variant of the Mi 11 Lite was launched at a price of EUR 399 globally (roughly Rs 35,500). Even if the manufacturer brought the India price to around Rs 30,000, it will overlap with the price of the Mi 11X. The India Today report also said that the Mi 11 Lite will be launched with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset. The 5G variant of the Mi 11 Lite is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G processor. Both the models come with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Mi Fans, nowadays phones are:a) Either (both specs & weight ) b) Or absolutely (both weight & features )Wouldn't it be awesome if we got BEST of both the worlds? Truly "loaded + super thin & light"! What's your pick? RT & vote. I ❤️ Mi #Xiaomi — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) June 4, 2021

Mi 11 Lite 4G will come with a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 500 nits of peak brightness and HDR10+ support. The smartphone will have a 4,200mAh battery with support for 33W charging. There will be a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel macro sensor. Up front, the Mi 11 Lite may have a 16-megapixel selfie snapper.

