Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite With 64-Megapixel Camera, Unannounced Snapdragon 775G Chipset Tipped

The Xiaomi Mi 11 that debuted in December 2020 is reportedly getting a toned-down variant namely Mi 11 Lite. The rumoured smartphone is tipped to come with the unannounced SM7350 SoC (Qualcomm Snapdragon 775G) and 64-megapixel primary camera. The new leak comes nearly a month after the alleged renders of the Mi 11 Lite surfaced online. The video teasing the renders had added that the Xiaomi device features a triple rear camera setup and Snapdragon 732G chipset under the hood.

According to a Chinese tipster on Weibo (via GSMArena), the Mi 11 Lite would also pack a telephoto camera that supports 5x optical zoom. A separate report suggests that the Snapdragon 775G chipset is based on 5nm-process and supports up to 12G of LPDDR5 flash memory, UFS3.1 storage and up to 120Hz refresh rate. The Mi 11 Lite might feature a 120Hz display similar to the regular Mi 11 that is set to debut globally on February 8.

The latest leak about the Mi 11 Lite is somewhat in line with the information shared by Vietnamese tipster The Pixel in a video published last month. The tipster had claimed that the Mi 11 features a Full-HD+ IPS LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate and packs 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone will reportedly come with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary camera, 8-megapixel secondary lens, and a 5-megapixel sensor. The video also tipped that the Mi 11 Lite would carry a rear fingerprint sensor, though the cutout is not noticed on the alleged renders. On the contrary, the tipster had added that next Xiaomi Mi phone might pack the 732G SoC.

Notably, Xiaomi is also rumoured to launch the Pro variant of the Mi 11 this month. The phone is said to carry a 5,000mAh dual-cell battery that supports 80W fast charging. In contrast, regular Xiaomi Mi 11 packs a 4,600mAh battery that supports Mi TurboCharge 55W wired and 50W wireless charging.