Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite With Ultra-Slim Body and Mi Watch Revolve Active Launched in India: Price, Specs

Xiaomi has launched the Mi 11 Lite 4G and Mi Watch Revolve Active in India. The Mi 11 Lite smartphone debuted with a 5G variant earlier this year, but Xiaomi has released the former as it already sells a host of 5G phones in the country around the same price range. However, the company adds that Mi 11 Lite 5G could still arrive in the Indian market after seeing the reception of its 4G sibling. The Mi 11 Lite 4G is promoted as an ultra-slim smartphone with notable features such as triple rear cameras, 90Hz display, and 4,250mAh battery. On the other hand, the Mi Watch Revolve Active comes with a slew of features and even supports blood-oxygen monitoring (SpO2). Both devices will retail via Xiaomi channels and Flipkart at the end of this month.

In terms of specifications, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite comes with a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ OLED display that has 402ppi pixel density, HDR10 support, 800 nits of peak brightness, 90Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The front panel comes with a hole-punch cutout that houses the single selfie camera. Xiaomi also teases the device as one of its slimmest smartphones, measuring barely 6.81mm in thickness. For reference, the iPhone 12 measures 7.4mm and the Mi 11 is 8.1mm thick. Under the hood, it packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The triple rear camera system houses a 64-megapixel primary camera with f/1.79 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 5-megapixel telemacro camera with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G comes with a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling. The primary rear camera can shoot 4K videos at 30fps, and the camera app is bundled with modes like timed burst, AI SkyScaping, One-click AI cinema, time-lapse, and more. The phone runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12 out-of-the-boxes. Lastly, the Mi 11 Lite 4G carries a 4,250mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

Its price in India starts at Rs 21,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB storage model and the 8GB + 128GB storage option costs Rs 23,999. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite sale in India will start on June 28 via Flipkart and Xiaomi channels.

Coming to the new Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve Active, the smartwatch comes with a 1.3-inch AMOLED display with the always-on feature. For fitness, the smartwatch gets an integrated VO2 Max sensor, SpO2 sensor, GPS, sleep monitor, heart rate monitor and much more. The watch further supports over 117 sports modes and 110 customisable watch faces. It is an Alexa-enabled smartwatch, and it also comes with support for notifications. It cost Rs 9,999 in India with an early bird price of Rs 8,999. You can also read the review on Mi Watch Revolve Active here.

