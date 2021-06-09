Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite With 'Ultra-Slim' Design to Launch in India on June 22

Xiaomi has announced the launch of Mi 11 Lite in India on June 22. The company has been teasing its launch for quite some time, but now we have the official launch date. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite has both regular 4G and 5G variants that debuted globally in March 2021 alongside Mi 11 Ultra. Old reports claim that the company will bring the 4G variant into the country, for now. It expected that the global and the Indian variants of Mi 11 Lite 4G would bear similarities.

To recall, the Mi 11 Lite comes with a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ display that has 402ppi pixel density, HDR10 support, 800 nits of peak brightness, 90Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The front panel comes with a hole-punch cutout that houses the single selfie camera. Xiaomi also teases the device as one of its slimmest smartphones, measuring barely 6.81mm in thickness. For reference, the iPhone 12 measures 7.4mm and the Mi 11 is 8.1mm thick. Under the hood, it packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The triple rear camera system houses a 64-megapixel primary camera with f/1.79 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 5-megapixel telemacro camera with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G comes with a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling. The main rear camera can shoot 4K videos at 30fps, and the camera app is bundled with modes like timed burst, AI SkyScaping, One-click AI cinema, time-lapse, and more. The phone runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12 out-of-the-boxes. Lastly, the Mi 11 Lite 4G carries a 4,250mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

It released with a price tag of starting EUR 299 (approx Rs 26,500) for the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model. The Mi 11 Lite 4G comes in Boba Black, Bubblegum Blue, and Peach Pink colours.

