Xiaomi Mi 11, Mi 11 Pro May Launch In Late December, Prices and Specifications Leaked Online

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi's next flagship will be the Mi 11 series, which will include the Mi 11 and the Mi 11 Pro. The Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro expected price and specifications have now surfaced on Chinese microblogging site Weibo. Further, some images of the Mi 11 series have also leaked online, hinting at the smartphone's design. Apart from that, a tipster has claimed that the Mi 11 will launch sometime around the end of December with a curved display. Xiaomi co-founder and CEO Lei Jun had earlier announced that the Mi 11 series will be one of the first phones to come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset.

According to the leaked price on Weibo, the Xiaomi Mi 11 will be priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs 45,100) and CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs 50,700) while the Mi 11 Pro will be priced between CNY 5,299 (roughly Rs 59,700) and CNY 5,499 (roughly Rs 62,000). The Weibo post also suggests that the Xiaomi Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro both will come with a 6-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. This is in line with previous reports that have hinted at Xiaomi using a new display on the Mi 11 series. The smartphones are also rumoured to come with a triple rear camera setup on the back including Xiaomi's 108-megapixel sensor. The Mi 11 Pro, according to the report, is speculated to come with a 50-megapixel primary sensor that could just be an output of 4:1 pixel binning and might be a 200-megapixel sensor.

Both the Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro are rumoured to have 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Further, the Mi 11 is said to come with a 4,780mAh battery, while the Mi 11 Pro may come with a 4,500mAh battery along with 120W wired and 80W wireless charging.

Apart from the leaked specifications, tipster Ice Universe has speculated that the Mi 11 series may be launched in later December, unlike earlier reports that suggest a January launch date.