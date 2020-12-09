Xiaomi Mi 11, Mi 11 Pro Rumoured Come With 55W Fast Charging, May Charge 100% in 35 Mins

Xiaomi's Mi 11 series, the company's next generation of flagship smartphones has been a much anticipated upcoming offering, since even before the company officially announced the smartphone during Qualcomm's Snapdragon Summit earlier this month. Few days back, concept renders of the Xiaomi Mi 11 hinted at the smartphone's possible design that included a curved display and a triple rear camera. Now, the Mi 11 series' fast charging capabilities have leaked in a recent report.

According to known tipster Digital Chat Station, the Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro will come with up to 55W fast-charging support. Digital Chat Station cites a 3C listing that shows that the batteries on the Mi 11 and the Mi 11 Pro will be 4,780mAh and 4,970mAh respectively. In his tweet, the leaker suggests that both the Mi 11 smartphones will be able to charge from zero to 100 percent in 35 minutes. Several reports have suggested that Xiaomi will use dual-cell technology to achieve the 55W fast charging. This requires dividing the battery into two parts to gain a more linear and fast charging. The Mi 11 is said to use two 2,390mAh cells, while the Mi 11 Pro may use two 2,485mAh cells. This dual-cell charging technology was most recently seen on the OnePlus 8T.

The Xiaomi Mi 11's design was recently hinted in a concept render that surfaced online. The Mi 11 render hinted at the Mi 11 coming with a curved hole-punch screen and a triple rear camera.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 series is confirmed to come powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 chipset. Apart from that, the smartphone is rumoured to have a 120Hz QHD+ display. The Mi 11 series may also sport a 108-megapixel primary camera sensor at the back and is said to come with at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.