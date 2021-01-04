Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro Leaked Poster Hints at Quad Read Camera With Periscope Lens, Launch Expected in Feb

Xiaomi's Mi 11 is the company's latest flagship smartphone which is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset. The company launched the Mi 11 smartphone last month as the first smartphone in the Mi 11 series. Now, it is being reported that we will see a Pro version of the Mi 11 in February. A new leak shows a poster revealing the back panel of the Mi 11 Pro, which hints at two of the colour options and a quad rear camera setup on the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro.

The Mi 11 Pro poster was leaked on Chinese website named MyDrivers and showed that the smartphone will come in a blue and a silver colour option. Further, the leaked poster also suggests that the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro will come with a quad rear camera setup that will include a periscope lens within the rectangular shaped camera module. While the poster does not detail any specifications of the camera, it has previously been reported that the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro will come with a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 48-megapixel ultra wide-angle shooter, and a 48-megapixel telephoto shooter. Up front, the Mi 11 Pro is reported to come with a 20-megapixel selfie snapper.

Recently, it was reported that the Mi 11 Pro will have an identical screen as the Mi 11 vanilla edition, which is a 6.81-inch 2K WQHD AMOLED display with 1,500 nits of peak brightness and a 515ppi pixel density with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for protection. Known tipster Digital Chat Station had last week hinted that Xiaomi may launch the Mi 11 Pro in February, around the Spring Festival in China.