Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro May Be Launched in February 2021 With Improved Camera, Faster Charging

Xiaomi launched its latest Mi 11 flagship smartphone on December 28, which came as the first smartphone to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset. Now, it is being reported that the company may bring the Pro version of the Mi 11 around February next year. The recent report comes from a tipster who claims that the company plans to launch the Mi 11 Pro around the Spring Festival in China.

The recent report comes from a known tipster Digital Chat Station who hinted at the development via a Weibo post. The tipster hinted that Xiaomi will unveil the Mi 11 Pro after the Spring festival in China. The Spring Festival marks the beginning of the Chinese New Year, and kicks off on February 12, 2021. There is no word on the exact timeline of the Mi 11 Pro launch. Given that the Mi 11 itself comes with flagship-level specifications, the Mi 11 Pro will be an interesting smartphone and will feature the Chinese manufacturer's latest technologies. Previous renders have hinted that the Mi 11 Pro could feature an improved camera over the vanilla Mi 11 smartphone. The leaker also said that the Mi 11 Pro may come with an improved camera and faster charging.

Xiaomi launched the Mi 11 smartphone on December 28 in China. The smartphone was launched at a price of CNY 3,999 onwards (roughly Rs 45,000) and will go on sale on January 8 in the country. The Mi 11 was launched as the first smartphone with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 888 processor, which is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The Mi 11 has a 6.81-inch Quad-HD+ (2K) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 480Hz touch response rate. The smartphone runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5.

The Mi 11 has a triple rear camera setup, housed inside a distinct square module that includes the LED flash. The rear camera setup carries a 108-megapixel primary camera, a 13-megapixel secondary wide-angle shooter, and a 5-megapixel macro lens. Up front, there's a 20-megapixel shooter.