Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro Tipped to Pack 5,000mAh Dual-Cell Battery With 80W Fast Charging Support

Xiaomi launched the Mi 11 flagship on December 28, which came out as the first smartphone to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset. It is now being reported that the company may bring the Pro version of the Mi 11 with 5,000mAh battery with dual-cell tech to prevent over-heating and attain faster charging solution. The latest leak comes from notable tipster Digital Chat Station who recently suggested that Xiaomi might launch the Mi 11 Pro around the Spring Festival in China. The Spring Festival marks the beginning of the Chinese New Year and kicks off on February 12, 2021. Notably, Xiaomi will launch the Mi 11 and MIUI 12.5 for the global markets on February 8.

The latest development was shared by the tipster in a post on Weibo. The same tipster had claimed that the Mi 11 Pro would support 80W fast charging solution, earlier this month. Fast charging appears to set a new benchmark this year as more commercial devices are teased come with 100W charging solution. In a separate post earlier this month, Digital Chat Station had suggested that the next-gen Black Shark 4 and Red Magic 6 would come with 120W ultra-fast charging support whereas, the Asus ROG Phone 4 might support 65W fast charging. In contrast, the regular Xiaomi Mi 11 packs a 4,600mAh battery that supports Mi TurboCharge 55W wired and 50W wireless charging.

Previously, it was reported that the Mi 11 Pro might support 120x zoom with one of its four rear cameras. A report by GSMArena had added that the 120x zoom would be digital and optical combined where the optical zoom would be 10x. The smartphone may still pack the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset. Xiaomi is yet to confirm the development of the smartphone. The Mi 11 packs a triple rear camera setup that includes a 108-megapixel primary sensor coupled with a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 5-megapixel macro sensor.